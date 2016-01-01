Overview

Dr. Megan Morrison, DO is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Smyrna, TN. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED.



Dr. Morrison works at STONES RIVER DERMATOLOGY PLC in Smyrna, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Skin Cancer and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.