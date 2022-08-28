See All Podiatrists in Sarasota, FL
Dr. Megan Saltzman, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (9)
Map Pin Small Sarasota, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Megan Saltzman, DPM

Dr. Megan Saltzman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from Temple University / Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine|Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and HCA Florida Blake Hospital.

Dr. Saltzman works at West Coast Podiatry Center in Sarasota, FL with other offices in Bradenton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Saltzman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    West Coast Podiatry Center
    1961 Floyd St Ste D, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 274-4073
  2. 2
    West Coast Podiatry Center
    1611 53rd Ave W, Bradenton, FL 34207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 274-4074

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
  • HCA Florida Blake Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Foot Sprain
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Foot Sprain
Foot Fracture

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 28, 2022
    Dr Saltzman explained Ned very well her plans for my treatment.
    — Aug 28, 2022
    About Dr. Megan Saltzman, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932548146
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Penn Presbyterian Medical Center|Presbyterian Medical Center Of Philadelphia
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Temple University / Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine|Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education

