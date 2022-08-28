Overview of Dr. Megan Saltzman, DPM

Dr. Megan Saltzman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from Temple University / Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine|Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and HCA Florida Blake Hospital.



Dr. Saltzman works at West Coast Podiatry Center in Sarasota, FL with other offices in Bradenton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.