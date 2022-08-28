Dr. Megan Saltzman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saltzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Megan Saltzman, DPM
Overview of Dr. Megan Saltzman, DPM
Dr. Megan Saltzman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from Temple University / Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine|Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and HCA Florida Blake Hospital.
Dr. Saltzman's Office Locations
West Coast Podiatry Center1961 Floyd St Ste D, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 274-4073
West Coast Podiatry Center1611 53rd Ave W, Bradenton, FL 34207 Directions (941) 274-4074
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr Saltzman explained Ned very well her plans for my treatment.
About Dr. Megan Saltzman, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1932548146
Education & Certifications
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center|Presbyterian Medical Center Of Philadelphia
- Temple University / Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine|Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine
