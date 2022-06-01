Overview of Dr. Meghan Gilroy, MD

Dr. Meghan Gilroy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center, Asante Three Rivers Medical Center, Curry General Hospital, Fairchild Medical Center, Lake District Hospital, Providence Medford Medical Center and Sky Lakes Medical Center.



Dr. Gilroy works at Gastroenterology Consultants in Medford, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Diarrhea and Viral Hepatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.