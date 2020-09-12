Dr. Meghan McCarthy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCarthy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meghan McCarthy, DO
Overview of Dr. Meghan McCarthy, DO
Dr. Meghan McCarthy, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Erie, PA. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Millcreek Community Hospital.
Dr. McCarthy works at
Dr. McCarthy's Office Locations
-
1
Millcreek Community Hospital4740 Peach St, Erie, PA 16509 Directions (814) 454-3174
-
2
Millcreek Community Hospital5515 Peach St, Erie, PA 16509 Directions (814) 864-4031
-
3
Millcreek Community Hospital537 W 18th St, Erie, PA 16502 Directions (814) 456-1009
Hospital Affiliations
- Millcreek Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McCarthy?
Dr. McCarthy explained things in a way I could understand. I could tell she actually listened to my concerns and not push medication and label me.
About Dr. Meghan McCarthy, DO
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1619126067
Education & Certifications
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCarthy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCarthy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCarthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCarthy works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. McCarthy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCarthy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCarthy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCarthy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.