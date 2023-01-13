Dr. Mehdi Khorsandi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khorsandi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mehdi Khorsandi, MD
Overview
Dr. Mehdi Khorsandi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1510 S Central Ave Ste 620, Glendale, CA 91204 Directions (818) 500-1676
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Khorsandi is very professional, responsible, always willing to go beyond for her patients . She was very satisfied regarding her Colonoscopy procedure outstanding. He speaks spanish and very professional workers.
About Dr. Mehdi Khorsandi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Armenian
- 1588607691
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Gastroenterology
