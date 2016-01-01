Overview

Dr. Mehdi Zargarian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center and PIH Health Downey Hospital.



Dr. Zargarian works at Mehdi Zargarian in Downey, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.