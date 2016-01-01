Dr. Mehdi Zargarian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zargarian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mehdi Zargarian, MD
Overview
Dr. Mehdi Zargarian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center and PIH Health Downey Hospital.
Locations
Mehdi Zargarian8423 Florence Ave Ste C, Downey, CA 90240 Directions (562) 861-6371
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakewood Regional Medical Center
- PIH Health Downey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mehdi Zargarian, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
