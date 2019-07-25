Overview of Dr. Mehmet Agabigum, MD

Dr. Mehmet Agabigum, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Maulana Azad Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Mclaren Flint.



Dr. Agabigum works at MEHMET C AGABIGUM, M.D. in Flint, MI with other offices in Grand Blanc, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.