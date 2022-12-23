Dr. Mehrdad Ariani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ariani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mehrdad Ariani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine|University of Tehran, Medical School and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center, Northridge Hospital Medical Center and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Dignity Health Northridge18350 Roscoe Blvd Ste 400, Northridge, CA 91325 Directions (818) 743-8390SaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
My husband and I both have been a patient of Dr Ariani. My husband got a different Doctor when he came out of the hospital but did not like his treatment from that Doctor and I suggested he get Dr. Ariani as he doctor. He did and Dr. Ariani has been treating my Bob for at least 10 years. Both of us love this Doctor. He has a lot of equipment in his office to do tests. I give him a 5 star .
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Armenian and Persian
- 1942496211
- UC Irvine|University Of California Irvine
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- Cedars Sinai Med Center|Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine|University of Tehran, Medical School
