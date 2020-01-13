Dr. Mehrdad Golzad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Golzad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mehrdad Golzad, MD
Dr. Mehrdad Golzad, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Paris / U.F.R. of Medicine Necker-Enfants Malades and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
NYC Medical/Neurological Ofc PC9131 Queens Blvd Ste 601, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Directions (718) 454-2222
Pmgt Medical and Surgical Associates Llp6134 188th St Ste 205, Fresh Meadows, NY 11365 Directions (718) 454-2222
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been a patient for many years and I never leave disappointed. Dr Golzad and his team are caring and understanding. They look to help their patients any way they can. I have suffered migraines for over 30 years. Dr Golzad is always trying to help in finding a cure for me. His workers also are great especially Rafaella. I have Express scripts long term prescription plan. What a nightmare after months of trying to get my prescription corrected and filled she never gave up. In such a busy office she showed me how she cared. Thank you all for the hard work and dedication in helping me get some relief.
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1306813597
- University of Paris / U.F.R. of Medicine Necker-Enfants Malades
- Neurology and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Golzad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Golzad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Golzad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Golzad speaks Arabic and French.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Golzad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golzad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Golzad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Golzad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.