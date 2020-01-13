Overview of Dr. Mehrdad Golzad, MD

Dr. Mehrdad Golzad, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Paris / U.F.R. of Medicine Necker-Enfants Malades and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Golzad works at NYC Medical/Neurological Ofc PC in Elmhurst, NY with other offices in Fresh Meadows, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.