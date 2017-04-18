Overview of Dr. Mei Lu, MD

Dr. Mei Lu, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.