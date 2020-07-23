Dr. Mel Ortega, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ortega is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mel Ortega, MD
Overview of Dr. Mel Ortega, MD
Dr. Mel Ortega, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Universidad De La Salle, Facultad Mexicana De Medicina and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and Doctors Hospital.
Dr. Ortega works at
Dr. Ortega's Office Locations
Mel Ortega, M.D. Plastic Surgery51 Sw 42nd Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 514-0318
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicaid
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
I had a tummy tuck,breast lift and breast implant with Dr. Ortega, I am thrilled with my results!!!! I worked for a plastic surgeon in the OR for a long time so I am very picky and not easily impressed, my body now looks perfect thanks to Dr. Ortega!!! He is an amazing surgeon, and very caring. He spends a lot of time with his patients. Anyone considering having plastic surgery should with out hesitation or reservation meet with Dr. Ortega. I am now one year post op and my results are amazing!!!!
About Dr. Mel Ortega, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1033271259
Education & Certifications
- University Tex Med Br
- Miami Childrens Hospital
- Universidad De La Salle, Facultad Mexicana De Medicina
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Ortega has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ortega has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ortega speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Ortega. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ortega.
