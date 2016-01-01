Overview of Dr. Melanie Lee, MD

Dr. Melanie Lee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at Nora M.y. Chan. O.d. Inc. in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.