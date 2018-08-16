Dr. Ortleb has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melanie Ortleb, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Melanie Ortleb, MD is a Dermatologist in Omaha, NE. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Nebraska Medical Center.
Dr. Ortleb works at
Locations
Braddock Finnegan Dermatology, PC7911 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE 68124 Directions (402) 390-0333
Mod. Dermatology PC2953 S 168th St Ste 101, Omaha, NE 68130 Directions (402) 505-8777
Hospital Affiliations
- The Nebraska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ortleb is AMAZING! She’s brilliant, kind, compassionate, patient and takes her time answering any questions that I have. As a physician myself, she does have qualities that I consider important in a person in our profession and would highly recommend her to my own friends and family. Her nursing and support staff are also very polite and great! Her office is beautiful, clean and welcoming. I highly recommend her!!!
About Dr. Melanie Ortleb, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1154611622
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
