Dr. Meletios Karas, DO
Overview
Dr. Meletios Karas, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Bluffton Regional Medical Center, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana and Parkview Huntington Hospital.
Locations
Lutheran Medical Group LLC7916 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 432-2297Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pm
Anthony Medical Center Laboratory5717 S Anthony Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46806 Directions (260) 432-2297
Hospital Affiliations
- Bluffton Regional Medical Center
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- Parkview Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Enjoyed my appointment with Dr. Karas. He was very informative, and positive about my health issues. Great sense of humor, patient and talked to me at my level, so I could understand. Looking forward to seeing him again in September.
About Dr. Meletios Karas, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 40 years of experience
- English, French and Greek
- 1205887098
Education & Certifications
- Midwestern University
- Internal Medicine
