Overview of Dr. Melike Arslan, MD

Dr. Melike Arslan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bremerton, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.



Dr. Arslan works at Harrison HealthPartners Cardiovascular Consultants Bremerton in Bremerton, WA with other offices in Silverdale, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Congestive Heart Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.