Dr. Melike Arslan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Melike Arslan, MD
Dr. Melike Arslan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bremerton, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.
Dr. Arslan works at
Dr. Arslan's Office Locations
Harrison HealthPartners Cardiovascular Consultants Bremerton2709 Hemlock St Ste 200, Bremerton, WA 98310 Directions
Franciscan Vascular Surgery Associates at St. Michael1950 NW Myhre Rd # 3, Silverdale, WA 98383 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I liked that she listened and she explained her thoughts. I was involved in the discussion.
About Dr. Melike Arslan, MD
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1043337439
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
