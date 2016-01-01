Dr. Melinda Reed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melinda Reed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Melinda Reed, MD
Dr. Melinda Reed, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Carthage, MO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South and Ozarks Healthcare.
Dr. Reed works at
Dr. Reed's Office Locations
-
1
Mccune-brooks Regional Hospital3125 Dr Russell Smith Way, Carthage, MO 64836 Directions (417) 359-2675Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cox Medical Center South
- Ozarks Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reed?
About Dr. Melinda Reed, MD
- Rheumatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1275734543
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reed works at
Dr. Reed has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Reed. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.