Overview of Dr. Melissa Carran, MD

Dr. Melissa Carran, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Carran works at Cooper University Health Care in Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy, Seizure Disorders and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.