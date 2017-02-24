Dr. Melissa Carran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Carran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Melissa Carran, MD
Dr. Melissa Carran, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Carran works at
Dr. Carran's Office Locations
Cooper Neurological Institute at Cherry Hill2339 Route 70 W # 4, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Carran helped me so much. She is kind, helpful and get stuff done. Before I was having trouble with my neurological health, but she prescribed me and sent me on my way to having a healthier life and being able to know that I can live to see my children grow up.
About Dr. Melissa Carran, MD
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English, German
- Female
- 1346266939
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
