Dr. Melissa Carran, MD

Neurology
4.0 (25)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Melissa Carran, MD

Dr. Melissa Carran, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.

Dr. Carran works at Cooper University Health Care in Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy, Seizure Disorders and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Carran's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cooper Neurological Institute at Cherry Hill
    2339 Route 70 W # 4, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Epilepsy
Seizure Disorders
Migraine
Epilepsy
Seizure Disorders
Migraine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Melissa Carran, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1346266939
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    Internship
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cooper University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Melissa Carran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carran works at Cooper University Health Care in Cherry Hill, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Carran’s profile.

    Dr. Carran has seen patients for Epilepsy, Seizure Disorders and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Carran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

