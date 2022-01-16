Overview of Dr. Melissa Dawson, DO

Dr. Melissa Dawson, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chico, CA. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Enloe Medical Center and Oroville Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginal Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.