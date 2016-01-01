Dr. Melissa Klein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Klein, MD
Overview
Dr. Melissa Klein, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cibola General Hospital and Presbyterian Hospital.
Locations
Presbyterian Heart Group201 Cedar St SE Ste 7600, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 563-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Cibola General Hospital
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Melissa Klein, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
