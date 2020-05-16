Dr. Melissa Roelle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roelle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Roelle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Melissa Roelle, MD
Dr. Melissa Roelle, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They completed their residency with MIAMI VALLEY HOSPITAL
Dr. Roelle works at
Dr. Roelle's Office Locations
-
1
Charles R Smith DO Inc30 E Apple St Ste 6258, Dayton, OH 45409 Directions (937) 245-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Behavioral Health Network
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- Butler Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Health System
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- First Health
- Flora Midwest (PPOM)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Span
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- Mt. Carmel
- Mutual of Omaha
- Nationwide
- Ohio Health Choice
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Ryan White
- Superior Dental Care
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roelle?
Very thorough and professional. I was very comfortable with her diagnosis and all I needed was an inpatient. Had a great Followup visit, she made me feel like family. I’ve had no issues since.
About Dr. Melissa Roelle, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1538289566
Education & Certifications
- MIAMI VALLEY HOSPITAL
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roelle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roelle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roelle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roelle works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Roelle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roelle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roelle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roelle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.