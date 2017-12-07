Dr. Melvin Rothberger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rothberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melvin Rothberger, MD
Overview of Dr. Melvin Rothberger, MD
Dr. Melvin Rothberger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York University.
Melvin Rothberger MD LLC575 Kings Hwy, Brooklyn, NY 11223 Directions (718) 375-6300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I heard great things about him and everything I heard was true. Great personality and seems like an extremely knowledgeable dr
About Dr. Melvin Rothberger, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1124017512
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- Ophthalmology
