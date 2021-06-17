Dr. Meng Zhou-Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhou-Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meng Zhou-Wang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Meng Zhou-Wang, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SHANGHAI SECOND MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital and St. Francis Downtown.
Locations
Neuroscience Associates200 Patewood Dr Ste B350, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 454-4500
Bon Secours Neurology801 Roper Creek Dr, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 516-1170
Bon Secours Neurology131 Commonwealth Dr Ste 240, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 516-1170
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
- St. Francis Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Zhou-Wang is an outstanding physician.She spent more than one hour with me going over my problems and concerns.She has arranged for tests t identify my problems more specifically.She has arranged physical therapy to help me get stronger.She is knowledgeable and compassionate.I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Meng Zhou-Wang, MD
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1023088002
Education & Certifications
- Hennepin County Med Center
- SHANGHAI SECOND MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zhou-Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zhou-Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zhou-Wang has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zhou-Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zhou-Wang speaks Chinese.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhou-Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhou-Wang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zhou-Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zhou-Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.