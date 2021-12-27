Dr. Karbasian-Esfahani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Merat Karbasian-Esfahani, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Merat Karbasian-Esfahani, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Rockford, IL.
Swedish American Regional Cancer Center3535 N Bell School Rd, Rockford, IL 61114 Directions (779) 696-9400
- Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital
- SwedishAmerican Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Everything went well. Dr.Esfahani explained everything to me with extreme knowledge, he even drew out 2 pages of pictures and diagrams.I left our visit completely informed.?????
- Hematology
- English
- 1992740963
- Hematology
