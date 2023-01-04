See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Mercy Rossana Moore, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.1 (15)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mercy Rossana Moore, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

Dr. Moore works at Novant Health Endocrinology - Midtown in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Endocrinology - Midtown
    1918 Randolph Rd Ste 220, Charlotte, NC 28207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2281

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Goiter
Hypothyroidism
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Thyroid Goiter
Hypothyroidism
Calcium Metabolism Disorders

Treatment frequency



Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Mercy Rossana Moore, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Filipino and Spanish
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1114927399
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of California Los Angeles|University of California-Los Angeles
    Residency
    • Michael Reese Hosp/U Ill
    Internship
    • Michael Reese Hosp/U Ill
    Medical Education
    • University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mercy Rossana Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moore works at Novant Health Endocrinology - Midtown in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Moore’s profile.

    Dr. Moore has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

