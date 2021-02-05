Dr. Meredith Crisp Duffy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crisp Duffy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meredith Crisp Duffy, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Camden, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Gynecologic Cancer Center2 Cooper Plz Rm C4060E, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions
Gynecologic Cancer Center900 Centennial Blvd Bldg 1, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I had 2 doctors that were highly recommended to me for hysterectomy surgery. I had 2 consultations. Facing a small chance at cancer is intimidating enough, I knew if there was a possibility I wanted the best surgeon I could find. I’m very glad I chose Dr Duffy over the other surgeon. Dr Duffy is a very professional highly skilled surgeon. I felt confident in her knowledge and competency by how she was able to look over my medical records, explained my situation clearly, listened to all my questions with patience, (and believe me there were many) answered me with great detail and clarity. She helped me to understand my options and voice my concerns and take part in deciding with her what was best for me.She was personable but very professional and straightforward.She didn’t waste precious time with my condition either and suggested a crucial test the day of my consultation and I was thrilled she offered.The entire surgical experience was fantastic. Highly recommend.
- Oncology
- English
- Female
- 1831300243
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Dr. Crisp Duffy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crisp Duffy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Crisp Duffy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Crisp Duffy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crisp Duffy works at
Dr. Crisp Duffy has seen patients for Hysteroscopy, Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crisp Duffy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Crisp Duffy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crisp Duffy.
