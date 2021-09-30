Overview of Dr. Meredith Halpern, MD

Dr. Meredith Halpern, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Beth Israel.



Dr. Halpern works at Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.