Dr. Meredith Halpern, MD
Overview of Dr. Meredith Halpern, MD
Dr. Meredith Halpern, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Dr. Halpern works at
Dr. Halpern's Office Locations
Mount Sinai Doctors632 Broadway Frnt A, New York, NY 10012 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Halpern was thorough, informative, and very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Meredith Halpern, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- Female
NPI: 1609831437
Education & Certifications
- Temple Univ Hosp, Obstetrics And Gynecology
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Halpern has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Halpern accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Halpern speaks Chinese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Halpern. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halpern.
