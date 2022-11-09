Overview of Dr. Meredith Lightfoot, MD

Dr. Meredith Lightfoot, MD is an Urology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Lightfoot works at Urology Clinics Of North Texas in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Atrophic Vaginitis and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.