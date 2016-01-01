Overview of Dr. Merry Lewis, MD

Dr. Merry Lewis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Northwest.



Dr. Lewis works at UW Medicine Primary Care at Northgate in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

