Dr. Mervat Nassef, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mervat Nassef, MD is a Pediatric Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Allergy & Immunology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Nassef works at
Locations
1
ColumbiaDoctors - 2026 Richmond Road2026 Richmond Rd, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Nassef and her staff are warm And welcoming. I trust her with my allergy issues. She is patient and really wants to help you. I enjoy going to the doctors office because I feel very comfortable there. I highly recommend her. She is by far the best allergist on Staten Island.
About Dr. Mervat Nassef, MD
- Pediatric Allergy & Immunology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1063478915
Education & Certifications
- New York University Medical Center
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nassef has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nassef accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nassef has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nassef has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Food Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nassef on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nassef speaks Arabic and Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Nassef. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nassef.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nassef, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nassef appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.