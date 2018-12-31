Overview

Dr. Mervat Nassef, MD is a Pediatric Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Allergy & Immunology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Nassef works at ColumbiaDoctors - 2026 Richmond Road in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Food Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.