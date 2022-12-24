Dr. Mia Hindi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hindi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mia Hindi, MD
Dr. Mia Hindi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newburgh, IN. They graduated from American University Of Beirut and is affiliated with Deaconess Hospital.
Deaconess Clinic4015 Gateway Blvd Ste 3000, Newburgh, IN 47630 Directions (812) 858-9400
- Deaconess Hospital
She’s one of the best Gastroenterology She is amazing doctor.
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- American University Of Beirut
