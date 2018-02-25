Dr. Mushtaq has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mian Mushtaq, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Jeffersonville, IN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Clark Memorial Health, Norton Hospital and Scott Memorial Health.
Dr. Mushtaq's Office Locations
Louisville Oncology301 Gordon Gutmann Blvd Ste 301, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Directions (812) 288-9969
Hospital Affiliations
- Clark Memorial Health
- Norton Hospital
- Scott Memorial Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Would highly recommend Dr. Mushtaq.
- Medical Oncology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1043266174
Education & Certifications
- U Louisville
- Mount Vernon Hospital
- Mount Vernon Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
