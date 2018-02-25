Overview of Dr. Mian Mushtaq, MD

Dr. Mian Mushtaq, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Jeffersonville, IN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Clark Memorial Health, Norton Hospital and Scott Memorial Health.



Dr. Mushtaq works at Louisville Oncology in Jeffersonville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Leukocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.