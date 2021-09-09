Overview of Dr. Mian Shahzad, MD

Dr. Mian Shahzad, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Moffitt Cancer Center.



Dr. Shahzad works at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Peritoneal Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.