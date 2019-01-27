Overview of Dr. Michael Allen, DPM

Dr. Michael Allen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lexington, KY.



Dr. Allen works at Lexington Foot and Ankle Center in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.