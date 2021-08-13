Dr. Michael Ashigbi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ashigbi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Ashigbi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Ashigbi, MD
Dr. Michael Ashigbi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF GHANA / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler, UT Health Athens, UT Health Henderson and UT Health Tyler.
Dr. Ashigbi's Office Locations
-
1
Tyler Texas Radiation Oncology PA721 Clinic Dr Ste A, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 592-6152
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- UT Health Athens
- UT Health Henderson
- UT Health Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- MVP Health Care
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
He is one of the best Doctor's I know, He has a heart of gold & really cares. We admired the way he took care of our Mama for years( Margaret Bridges).
About Dr. Michael Ashigbi, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1649275355
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- A Einstein College M Yeshiva University
- Harlem Hosp New York
- UNIVERSITY OF GHANA / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Medical Oncology
