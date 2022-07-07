Dr. Michael Bahk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bahk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Bahk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Bahk, MD
Dr. Michael Bahk, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Northridge Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Bahk works at
Dr. Bahk's Office Locations
-
1
Southern California Ortho Inst, Van Nuys, CA6815 Noble Ave, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Directions (818) 901-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bahk?
A true expert in his field.
About Dr. Michael Bahk, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1518012335
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson School Of Medicine
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bahk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bahk accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bahk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bahk works at
Dr. Bahk has seen patients for Meniscus Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bahk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
119 patients have reviewed Dr. Bahk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bahk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bahk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bahk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.