Dr. Michael Bahntge, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Bahntge, MD
Dr. Michael Bahntge, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Strongsville, OH. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Bahntge works at
Dr. Bahntge's Office Locations
1
Strongsville Family Health Center16761 Southpark Ctr, Strongsville, OH 44136 Directions (440) 878-2500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Metrohealth Medical Ctr Neurlgy2500 Metrohealth Dr, Cleveland, OH 44109 Directions (216) 778-3958Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Avon - Richard E. Jacobs Health Center33100 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Avon, OH 44011 Directions (440) 878-2500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
4
Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital33300 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Avon, OH 44011 Directions (440) 878-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of his over 15yrs now. He is the best. He really cares about his patients. Great and kind man he is.
About Dr. Michael Bahntge, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1740256064
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University
- Internal Medicine, Neurology and Vascular Neurology
