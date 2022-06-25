Overview of Dr. Michael Bahntge, MD

Dr. Michael Bahntge, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Strongsville, OH. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Bahntge works at Cleveland Clinic in Strongsville, OH with other offices in Cleveland, OH and Avon, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.