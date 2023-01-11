Dr. Michael Battaglia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Battaglia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Battaglia, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Battaglia, MD
Dr. Michael Battaglia, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from New England College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo.
Buffalo Medical Group PC85 High St, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 857-8624
Buffalo Medical Group3900 N Buffalo St, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 857-8624Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Buffalo Medical Group PC325 Essjay Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 857-8624
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I find Dr Battaglia very professional and direct, which I appreciate . He always answers all of our questions.
About Dr. Michael Battaglia, MD
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1295790491
Education & Certifications
- New England College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Battaglia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Battaglia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Battaglia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Battaglia has seen patients for Polyneuropathy, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Battaglia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Battaglia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Battaglia.
