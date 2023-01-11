Overview of Dr. Michael Battaglia, MD

Dr. Michael Battaglia, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from New England College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo.



Dr. Battaglia works at BUFFALO MEDICAL GROUP in Buffalo, NY with other offices in Orchard Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyneuropathy, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.