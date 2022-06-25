Overview

Dr. Michael Bays, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Bays works at Gastroenterology Associates of S.W. Florida in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.