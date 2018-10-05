See All Plastic Surgeons in Birmingham, AL
Dr. Michael Beckenstein, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (36)
Map Pin Small Birmingham, AL
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Beckenstein, MD

Dr. Michael Beckenstein, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.

Dr. Beckenstein works at Michael S. Beckenstein, MD in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Beckenstein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Michael S. Beckenstein, MD
    800 Saint Vincents Dr Ste 610, Birmingham, AL 35205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 933-9308
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Liposuction
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Liposuction

Treatment frequency



Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 05, 2018
    Dr Beckenstein preformed a tummy tuck and left breast fat transfer on me and I have never felt better in my life. I look good and have confidence again that I haven't had since I was in my teens and early 20's. He and his staff were so kind and caring. They answered all my questions helped me to feel comfortable about everything that was going to take place. I never had to worry about anything. They even provided me with post surgery scar care instructions and medicine. Dr B is the best there is
    Amber in Birmingham, AL — Oct 05, 2018
    About Dr. Michael Beckenstein, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356323547
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Aesthetic Surgery / Breast Reconstruction Fellowship
    Residency
    • Case Western Reserve University-Plastic Surgery Residency
    Internship
    • St Barnabas MC
    Medical Education
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Union College
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Beckenstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beckenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beckenstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beckenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beckenstein works at Michael S. Beckenstein, MD in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Dr. Beckenstein’s profile.

    Dr. Beckenstein has seen patients for Gynecomastia and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beckenstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Beckenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beckenstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beckenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beckenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

