Dr. Michael Biederman, DO
Dr. Michael Biederman, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills.
Locations
1
South Oakland Gastroenterology Associates PC28080 Grand River Ave Ste 306, Farmington Hills, MI 48336 Directions (248) 471-8982
2
Beaumont Hospital-farmington Hills28050 Grand River Ave # G, Farmington Hills, MI 48336 Directions (248) 471-8000
3
South Oakland Gastroenterology Associates23133 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 200, Farmington, MI 48336 Directions (248) 579-9220
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Hands down the best doctor I have seen in my 46 years of life. It is extremely rare to find a doctor that cares and it's not there for the paycheck or stuck in the past. When he sees you he is there for you and not in a rush to get to the next patient he is a full listener and not a talker and thinks he knows your body better than yourself. I highly recommend Dr biederman's office.
About Dr. Michael Biederman, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1962472423
Education & Certifications
- Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
