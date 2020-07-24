Overview

Dr. Michael Biederman, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills.



Dr. Biederman works at South Oakland Gastroenterology in Farmington Hills, MI with other offices in Farmington, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.