Dr. Michael Boland, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Boland, MD
Dr. Michael Boland, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Saint Peters, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Boland's Office Locations
Neurosurgical Associates of St. Louis112 Piper Hill Dr Ste 12, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (888) 828-8608Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Neurosurgical Associates of St. Louis5301 Veterans Memorial Pkwy Ste 105, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (888) 828-8608
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He takes ownership of your health needs as if he was caring for himself or a member of his family.
About Dr. Michael Boland, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- University of Michigan
- University of Michigan
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
- Benedictine College
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boland has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Scoliosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
