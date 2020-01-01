Overview

Dr. Michael Brackman, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pinehurst, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital.



Dr. Brackman works at Pinehurst Medical Clinic Inc in Pinehurst, NC with other offices in West End, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.