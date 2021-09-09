Dr. Michael Bradley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bradley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Bradley, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Bradley, MD
Dr. Michael Bradley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wakefield, RI. They graduated from Brown University School of Medicine and is affiliated with South County Hospital.
Dr. Bradley works at
Dr. Bradley's Office Locations
Ortho Rhode Island1 High St, Wakefield, RI 02879 Directions (401) 777-7000Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ortho Rhode Island - Warwick300 Crossings Blvd, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 777-7000Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ortho Rhode Island - Westerly268 Post Rd, Westerly, RI 02891 Directions (401) 777-7000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- South County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. B was wonderful. He performed an unscheduled and unplanned hip replacement on our mother under extreme circumstances. She had recovered and no longer has discomfort. Dr B also went above and beyond in keeping in touch with all of children and we live in different states. Amazing. Thank you Dr B and team.
About Dr. Michael Bradley, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1083668883
Education & Certifications
- Brown University School of Medicine - Orthopedic Trauma Fellowship
- Brown University Orthopaedic Program
- Brown University School of Medicine
- Dartmouth College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Bradley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bradley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bradley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bradley has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bradley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bradley speaks Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Bradley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bradley.
