Dr. Michael Bukhalo, MD
Dr. Michael Bukhalo, MD is a Dermatologist in Rolling Meadows, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.
Arlington Dermatology5301 Keystone Ct, Rolling Meadows, IL 60008 Directions (847) 392-5440
Altman Dermatology Assoc.1100 W Central Rd Ste 200, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 392-5440
- Northwest Community Hospital
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- Guardian
- Health Net
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
I just left his office and was quite impressed. The staff were friendly and upbeat. The waiting room and patient room were clean. I loved that he is not quick with the knife and talks prevention! I am Irish redhead so I need all the prevention I can get. The exam was thorough first by his NP then by him, I felt like I was taken care of unlike other dermatologists I have seen. 5 stars :)
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Polish, Russian and Spanish
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Regl Med Ctr|Spartanburg Reg Med Ctr
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
Dr. Bukhalo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bukhalo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bukhalo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bukhalo has seen patients for Seborrheic Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bukhalo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bukhalo speaks Polish, Russian and Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Bukhalo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bukhalo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bukhalo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bukhalo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.