Overview

Dr. Michael Bukhalo, MD is a Dermatologist in Rolling Meadows, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Bukhalo works at Arlington Dermatology in Rolling Meadows, IL with other offices in Arlington Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Seborrheic Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.