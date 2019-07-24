Dr. Michael Callahan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Callahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Callahan, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Callahan, MD
Dr. Michael Callahan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Dr. Callahan works at
Dr. Callahan's Office Locations
-
1
Michael A Callahan MD & Associates PC700 18th St S Ste 711, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 933-6888
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Callahan?
The very best treatment I have ever had anywhere, and I’m old!
About Dr. Michael Callahan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1902892151
Education & Certifications
- Manhattan EET Hosp
- University of California San Francisco
- U Ala Hosps-Clins
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Birmingham Southern College
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Callahan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Callahan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Callahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Callahan works at
Dr. Callahan has seen patients for Blind Hypotensive Eye, Blindness and Blocked Tear Duct, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Callahan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Callahan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Callahan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Callahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Callahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.