Overview of Dr. Michael Callahan, MD

Dr. Michael Callahan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.



Dr. Callahan works at Callahan Eye Clinic in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Blind Hypotensive Eye, Blindness and Blocked Tear Duct along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.