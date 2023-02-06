Overview of Dr. Michael Casey, MD

Dr. Michael Casey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Leconte Medical Center and Parkwest Medical Center.



Dr. Casey works at Tennessee Orthopaedic Clinics in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Sevierville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.