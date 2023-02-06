Dr. Michael Casey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Casey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Leconte Medical Center and Parkwest Medical Center.
Justin C. Kennon, MD9430 Park West Blvd Ste 130, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 690-4861Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Tennessee Orthopaedic Clinics1819 Clinch Ave Ste 100, Knoxville, TN 37916 Directions (865) 524-5365Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Tennessee Orthopaedic Clinics1679 Veterans Blvd, Sevierville, TN 37862 Directions (865) 524-5365
Tennessee Orthopaedic Clinics744 Middle Creek Rd Ste 100, Sevierville, TN 37862 Directions (865) 524-5365Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- Leconte Medical Center
- Parkwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- Prime Health Services
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I’ve used Casey for years. He does not rush to surgery and explains your options. He patiently answers all my questions. I have always been pleased with his treatments and recommendations.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1134109804
Education & Certifications
- Unisports Sports Medicine Clinic In Auckland, New Zealand
- University Tx Southwestern Med School
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
Dr. Casey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Casey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Casey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Casey has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Casey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
108 patients have reviewed Dr. Casey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Casey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Casey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.