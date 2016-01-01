Dr. Michael Cassidy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cassidy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Cassidy, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Cassidy, MD
Dr. Michael Cassidy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Annandale, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Cassidy's Office Locations
Fairfax Orthopaedics Pllc3301 Woodburn Rd Ste 208, Annandale, VA 22003 Directions (703) 204-0869
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Cassidy, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1588757371
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
