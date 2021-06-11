Overview of Dr. Michael Chambers, MD

Dr. Michael Chambers, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ashland, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from East Tennessee State University and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center.



Dr. Chambers works at King's Daughters Orthpdcs/Sprts in Ashland, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.