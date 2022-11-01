Dr. Michael Chan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Chan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Chan, MD
Dr. Michael Chan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA.
Dr. Chan's Office Locations
Sacramento1430 22nd St, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 453-0911
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chan was a very good communicator of the process and procedure. He patiently answered all my questions succinctly. He was very professional and knowledgable. Surgery was very satisfactory and I am happy to be doing much better.
About Dr. Michael Chan, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois Chicago
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chan has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chan speaks Chinese.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.