Overview of Dr. Michael Chen, MD

Dr. Michael Chen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital, Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital, Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital and Mercy Health-West Hospital.



Dr. Chen works at Mercy Health Physicians Cincinnati LLC in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Fairfield, OH and Batavia, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.